Priest found murdered in Nawabganj; probe on

PRAYAGRAJ A 45-year-old priest, Mahendra Mani Tripathi, was found murdered near the Ram Janki temple in the trans-Ganga area under the jurisdiction of Nawabganj police station on Monday morning.

Representative photo (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The grisly discovery was made by Ramnath Yadav, a college peon at the IKM PG College, where the temple is situated. Upon his arrival at the temple, Yadav was met with a distressing sight -- the idols within the temple had gone missing, and the priest, Tripathi, was conspicuously absent.

Yadav’s alarm grew when he stumbled upon the lifeless body of the priest, who had dedicated two decades of his life to residing at the temple and conducting religious ceremonies. Tripathi’s hands and feet were bound, and his mouth had been forcibly gagged with cloth, leaving the local community in utter shock.

Local residents immediately rushed to the scene, prompting the arrival of senior police officials who swiftly initiated a comprehensive investigation. Forensic experts and a K-9 unit were summoned to gather crucial evidence from the crime scene, while Tripathi’s lifeless body was transported for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the precise cause of death.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Ram Janki temple, which had been a place of spiritual solace for many, now stands as a chilling reminder of the horrifying incident that unfolded within its sacred walls.

Preliminary findings suggest that Tripathi was the victim of strangulation, with no apparent signs of physical injury found on his body. Authorities suspect that this heinous act may be linked to a property-related dispute that the priest had been embroiled in with individuals from his native village in Siwan, Bihar.

Assistant commissioner of police, Shailendra Kumar, reassured the community that all possible angles in the case were under scrutiny, and efforts were underway to swiftly identify and apprehend the perpetrators responsible for this heinous crime.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON