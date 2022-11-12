Prime minister opens two major infra projects

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated two major infrastructure projects in Bengaluru – the Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru and Vande Bharath train between Bengaluru and Chennai.

Nicknamed “Terminal in a garden”, this eco-friendly facility has been built largely using bamboo and will cater to 20.5 million passengers annually. The estimated construction cost for this terminal is around ₹5,000 crore

“The T2 is an architectural wonder, which is a first-of-its-kind ‘Terminal in a Garden’. It will have lush greenery within and outside and will be a visual delight like no other in the world. The passengers’ experience is designed to be a walk in the garden while travelling through the new terminal,” a KIA official said.

A big draw of Terminal-2 will be its ‘hanging garden’, according to him.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office said the Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden City of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a “walk in the garden”.

“Passengers will travel through 10,000 plus square metres of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens. The airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100 per cent usage of renewable energy across the campus,” the statement said.

The facility has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design. Based on the sustainability initiatives, Terminal 2 will be the largest terminal in the world to be pre-certified platinum rating by US GBC (green building council) prior to commencing operation, the statement read.

“The theme of ‘Naurasa’ unites all the commissioned artworks for Terminal 2. The artworks reflect the heritage and culture of Karnataka as well as the broader Indian ethos,” it added.

The Prime Minister on Friday also flagged off south India’s first Vande Bharat Express from KSR Bengaluru City railway station to Chennai Central. The train will connect Mysuru, Bengaluru and Chennai.

VB Express services for the public will commence Saturday and it will run six days a week, barring Wednesdays. The SWR said the train will have stoppages in Katpadi and Bengaluru. Including catering, the fare from Mysuru to Bengaluru has been fixed at ₹720 for a chair car and ₹1,215 for an executive chair car; it is ₹515 and ₹985 for CC and EC, respectively.

The Vande Bharat Express train has an intelligent braking system, which enables better acceleration and deceleration. All coaches are equipped with automatic doors; GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, on-board hotspot wi-fi for entertainment, and comfortable seating. The executive class has rotating chairs, according to the South Western Railway (SWR).

The Vande Bharat Express is designed to run at a maximum speed of 160 kmph. All toilets are bio-vacuum type. The lighting is dual mode — diffused for general illumination and personal for every seat. “Every coach has a pantry with facilities to serve hot meals, hot and cold beverages. The insulation is meant to keep heat and noise to very low levels for additional passenger comfort,” according to a statement from SWR.

The inaugural special train has 16 coaches comprising 14 chair cars and two executive class chair cars. The train can accommodate 1,128 passengers.

(With inputs from PTI)