UP Board Results: Jail inmates excel, 95.16% pass in High School, 69.23% in Intermediate

Inmates of 25 different prisons, including two central jails of Varanasi and Bareilly, have excelled in UP Board’s High School and Intermediate examination-2023, the results for which were declared by the Board, in Prayagraj, on Tuesday. The UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

These inmates recorded an overall pass percentage of 95.16% in High School examinations and 69.23% in Intermediate examinations —a rise of 2.93% in High School and a 1.6% dip in Intermediate as compared to 2022.

In 2021, when the Board had not conducted the exams owing to pandemic and had issued the results based on past performances of the students, the data of jail inmates was not released.

In 2023, a total of 79 prison inmates had registered for the High School exam while another 90 inmates had registered for the Intermediate examination. Out of this, 127 appeared in the two exams including 62 in High School and 65 for the Intermediate exam.

In all, 59 jail inmates were declared successful in High School examination while in Intermediate 45 prisoners passed.

In the High School examination, inmates of 16 jails including, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bijnor, Rampur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Prayagraj and Varanasi secured cent per cent results while in Intermediate examination inmates of nine jails including Agra, Etah, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Unnao and Rae Bareli jails registered cent per cent result.

In the High School examination, Ghaziabad and Hardoi jail had maximum of 12 inmates registered for the exam while for the Intermediate examination also Ghaziabad jail had maximum of 17 inmates, who had filled the examination forms.

In the 2022 UP Board examinations, the inmates’ overall pass percentage was 92.23% in High School and 70.83% in Intermediate.

In 2020, inmates had recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.47% in High School and 84% in Intermediate.

In the 2019 UP Board examinations, the prisoners’ pass percentage in high school was 77.42% while in intermediate it was 77.59%.

In the 2018 UP Board examinations, the prisoners’ pass percentage in High School was 61.54% while in Intermediate it was 59.57%.