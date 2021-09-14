Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Private agency to contain spread of stray pigs in city
others

Private agency to contain spread of stray pigs in city

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appointed a private agency, Farmer’s Choice, to help contain the spread of stray pigs in the city
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 09:58 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appointed a private agency, Farmer’s Choice, to help contain the spread of stray pigs in the city.

The PMC will pay the agency Rs1425 per stray pig apprehended, not exceeding a total overall amount of Rs90 lakh.

The agency will catch the stray pigs and tag them, with a decision on these going to the abattoir or not with the PMC.

The issue of stray pigs has been around for at least two years now with several localities complaining about the nuisance. “Considering this, the PMC decided to appoint a private agency,” said standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane.

The PMC’s standing committee has also approved the provision of water tankers to Phursungi.

Rasane said, “As underground water is polluted due to the garbage depot in the area, the PMC will provide water through tankers to Phursungi, and 11 other merged villages, as needed.”

50% of tax fines waived, if...

The standing committee on Tuesday took a decision to waive 50 per cent of fines for property tax defaulters, if the fines are paid immediately, and in one day.

RELATED STORIES

The Lok Adalat has held 500 property owners guilty of not paying taxes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Farmers protest against Barnala sarpanch for joining BJP

Ganesh festival: Mixed response to PMC tanks for fifth-day immersion

Another son rise in Kairon dynasty

After 30 years, builder sentenced to 1 yr jail by consumer forum for non-delivery of flats
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP