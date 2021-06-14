Private docs released from Covid duty in Dhanbad

The Dhanbad District Disaster Management (DDM) has ordered releasing all private doctors from Covid-19 duty from immediate effect. The move came owing to sharp fall in Covid-19 cases in the district, officials said on Monday.

Around 30 private doctors were deployed at different Covid-19 care centres in the district when cases peaked this April. Dhanbad registered only four new cases in last 24 hours till Sunday night, while no death was registered in last three days, according to the health department’s Covid-19 bulletin.

Deputy commissioner (DC) cum DDM chairman Umashankar Singh said, “It has been decided to release private doctors deployed at ICU and non-ICU of Sadar hospital, Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College (SNMMCH) PG Block Covid care centre and Dhanbad Railway station from Tuesday.”

However, these private doctors can be called for their services again in the future if required, the DC said.

Besides private doctors, it was also directed to release all private ambulances deployed at all 10 blocks, railway stations, and bus stations for taking positive patients to Covid care centres, the DC said. However, he has directed to deploy 108 ambulance at all blocks.

Meanwhile, the DDM also disallowed home isolation facility and sent infected patients to Sadar Hospital for early recovery as all beds were vacant. “Eight private doctors were deployed here; their relieving will not impact services as the hospital has enough medical staff,” Sadar Hospital nodal officer Dr Rajkumar said.

SNMMCH Covid care centre in-charge Dr ( Prof) DP Bhushan also said that since number of cases have reduced, there was no need of additional doctors at the hospital.