Private helicopter service inaugurated in Ludhiana

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma and commissioner of police Naunihal Singh said that the services would give impetus to the overall development of the region
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 12:31 AM IST
A helicopter ready to take off in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

A private helicopter service was launched at Atam Vallabh Janpath, Sidhwan Canal Road, on Friday.

Punjab sports and youth affairs minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi inaugurated the service.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma and commissioner of police Naunihal Singh said that the services would give impetus to the overall development of the region.

Mahesh Goel, MD Janpath Estates, who has rented out two helicopters said the service will come at 1.25 lakh (plus GST) for one hour of flying.

The helicopters will be available for flying to Chandigarh, Delhi, Dharamshala, Dehradun, Jammu and Kashmir, Kasauli, Manali, Shimla, and Jaipur, he added.

“For the dual engine chopper which comes with enhanced security, the price will be double that is 2.5 lakh plus GST for one hour of flying,” said Goel.

While Goel is hopeful that the flight will benefit the business fraternity of Ludhiana and also in emergency cases, a similar private jet service which was launched in 2016 was grounded after some months of operation as it could not find any takers.

