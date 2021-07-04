Priyanka helps woman reunite with missing son

VARANASI: A woman was on Saturday reunited with her differently-abled son, who went missing 20 days ago from Varanasi, following sincere help from Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Following the help from Gandhi, the youth (20) reached his home in Kashi from Bundi in Rajasthan where he was found roaming three day ago.

Congress leader Ajay Rai said that Rajesh Sonkar, a resident of Aurangabad area in Varanasi, went missing from his house over 20 days ago. Rajesh’s father died over three years ago. Rajesh is mute since childhood. He lives with his mother Mita Sonkar.

Rai said that Mita Sonkar was very sad and appealed to the people to help find her son. A local person video recorded her appeal and put the same on social media. The clip went viral and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi saw it. She asked her party workers to make efforts to search for the youth. Rajesh’s name was tattooed on his hand.

Rai said that Rajesh was found roaming in Bundi of Rajasthan. When Priyanka was informed about it, she immediately instructed the Rajasthan government to provide proper care to Rajesh Sonkar. The party general secretary asked the Rajasthan government to make arrangements to send the boy to his home in Varanasi. She also instructed Congress’ migrant support team In-charge Charmesh Sharma to look after the boy.

Rai said that Sharma called Sonkar’s mother Mita Sonkar to Rajasthan where she met her son and became emotional. Thereafter, Sharma, at the expense of the party, along with Rajesh and his mother arrived in Kashi today and dropped the duo at their home in Aurangabad in the presence of former minister Rai and other party workers.

Rai said, “We are proud of our leader Priyanka Gandhi for her sensitivity, compassion and helping nature. She is always there to help people of every section of society.”