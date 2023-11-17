Probe into Etawah train fire begins by three-member panel

A three-member inquiry panel headed by chief railway safety commissioner, Janak Garg, reached Etawah on Friday morning and began a formal inquiry into the fire in Darbhanga Hamsafar Clone Special train near Sarai Bhupat station.

The Darbhanga Hamsafar Clone Special train on fire near Sarai Bhupat station (HT File Photo)

The inquiry team examined all the four coaches that were burnt in the fire, for nearly an hour. In addition, the team spoke to the injured admitted in the Saifai Medical University at length, and the loco-pilot Rajesh Kumar, train manager Prashant Shukla, guard Babloo Singh and superintendent of Sarai Bhupat railway station, Himanshu Maurya.

The team had summoned 72 railwaymen to record their statement. These employees are associated with different departments under North Central Railways under whose jurisdiction the incident took place.

Two fires in trains in Etawah on Wednesday and Thursday within a span of 10 hours had alarmed the railway authorities, which maintain a stoic silence. The railway spokesman did not comment except that the inquiry by the panel was underway.

The inspection of S6 coach of Vaishali Express in which the fire broke out on Thursday has revealed someone inflammable substance may have caused it, possibly by a cigarette or a bidi, said officials privy to inquiry details.

A steel dustbin near the toilet was found, which has more blackening inside than the outside due to which officials feel that someone may have dropped a cigarette in it.

In case of the Hamsafar Clone Special, based on the inputs given by passengers, the panel also looked into possible bursting of crackers that led to the fire, apart from the electrical short circuit lead that is also being pursued.

Passengers claimed that they heard an explosion before the fire started in S1 coach of Clone Special. They said a bag had fallen near seat number 70 of S1 coach. An explosion took place and the fire began. Surmising that someone may have been carrying firecrackers, the inquiry panel was factoring in this aspect also.

Garg and his team members reached by Shatabdi Express and went to the places where the burnt coaches were kept.

