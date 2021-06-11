Probe into missing foodgrains: FIR against AGMs for blackmarketing

FIRs were lodged against assistant general managers (AGMs) in charge of Jharkhand State Food Corporation (JSFC) godowns in Sakchi and Burmamines in connection with an alleged “vanishing” of foodgrains and their blackmarketing in Jamshedpur, officials said on Friday

“FIRs have been lodged at Sakchi and Burmamines police stations against the AGMs of Sakchi and Burmamines godowns of JSFC for mismatch of foodgrain stock and their alleged blackmarketing late Thursday night. We are sending proposal for their suspension and arresting to state food supply department,” Suraj Kumar, East Singhbhum (Jamshedpur) deputy commissioner (DC), said.

The action came in wake of a district level probe team finding over 6,000 quintals of rice missing, and large scale mismatch in stocks of wheat, sugar and salt at two JSFC godowns at Burmamines, one in Sakchi and another in Karandih recently June 2 and 5.

The inspection team found 10,000 bags of rice missing and 452 bags of wheat in excess at the Sakchi godown and recommended action against AGM KP Singh in the probe report. Similarly, another probe team found 488 bags of rice missing, 974 bags of wheat in excess and 4,607 bags of salt missing from the Burmamines godown. The stock of 98 bags was, however, intact. Action was recommended against JSFC AGM in-charge Jagdish Hazra in this regard.