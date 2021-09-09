Prog launched in Lko to make lives better through literacy

LUCKNOW Global Dream launched the ‘Disruptive global movement for eradicating literacy poverty’ in Lucknow on the occasion of International Literacy Day.

Global Dream is the flagship initiative of DEVI Sansthan (Dignity Education Vision International), an organization established by Sunita Gandhi, educationist and former World Bank economist. Global Dream offers a swift and effective 30 hour programme to achieve foundational literacy and numeracy as per he goals of the National Education Policy and NIPUN Bharat Mission.

“We celebrated the work and experience of learners, community members, teachers and volunteers associated with the disruptive movement. We shared glimpses of community support and community role in sensitization towards literacy and the highlights of the first 100 talks of the D-Talks series on Disruptive Education,” said Sunita Gandhi, founder, Global Dream Movement for Literacy and DEVI Sansthan.

Global Dream is a project of DEVI Sansthan. “Today, the event shared the ongoing literacy work in Chandan and Sugamau slums of Lucknow which is supported by SBI Life and aims to make the children of these two slums fully literate,” she said.

“Many of them had never attended school and most of them did not know even a single letter when they started with us,” says Milita Halder, one of the four field staff members.

“Literacy is a lifelong gift. Using Global Dream methodology and toolkits, it takes just 30 hours of a volunteer’s time to make a person both literate and numerate. We look forward to more volunteers joining the mission and by next International Literacy Day make this a city-wide and nation-wide reality.” said Sunita Gandhi.

Global Dream had launched the D-Talks Series on disruptive education in June this year, with focus on the theme of universal foundational literacy and numeracy as per the goals of National Education Policy 2020 and UN Sustainable Development Goal 4.

It aims to accomplish the 4 A-C-T-S of Awareness, Commitments, Targets and Sharing in the area of foundational literacy and numeracy. Since then, D-Talks has completed more than 100 talks with speakers from 14 countries from various sectors including government, corporate and CSR, NGOs, international foundations and other eminent educationists, as per a volunteer.