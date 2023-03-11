Progress of MoUs inked during GIS 2023 to be reviewed monthly

LUCKNOW In a bid to monitor the progress of the MoUs that were inked during the Global Investors’ Summit, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to hold a monthly review meeting. State’s industrial development minister Nand Gopal ‘Nandi’ will review works on the second Tuesday of every month. This is being done to ensure a smooth roll-out of the proposed projects.

MoUs worth ₹ 33.5 lakh crore were inked during the summit. (HT Photo)

According to the industrial development department, Nandi will review the work in Noida, Greater Noida, and along Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority. He will also oversee the projects related to Invest U.P. and the U.P. Expressways Industrial Development Authority. These meetings will be held in the state capital.

During these meetings, the minister will review the progress of land allotment to investors, and procurement of additional land by the state government, and also resolve their issues, according to the state government. Notably, the first ground-breaking ceremony for the proposals received at the summit is proposed in August this year. MoUs worth ₹33.5 lakh crore were inked during the summit.