: A series of tourism infrastructure projects, including the construction of ghats, pathways, tourist facilitation centres, theme parks and beautification of prominent temples and heritage sites, will soon be undertaken across Prayagraj division under a ₹148.11-crore religious tourism development plan approved by the state government.

Projects worth ₹148.11-cr set to boost religious tourism in Prayagraj region

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The projects, spread across Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh and Fatehpur districts, will be executed by the Uttar Pradesh Projects Corporation Limited and the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, said divisional commissioner Soumya Agarwal who reviewed the approved projects and directed the executing agencies to ensure that all works are carried out in accordance with prescribed standards and quality norms.

“The state government has sanctioned funds for tourism projects across the division. The executing agencies have been directed to ensure that all works are carried out with prescribed standards and quality,” said Agarwal.

Prayagraj district has been allotted ₹44.50 crore for 18 projects, while Kaushambi will receive ₹77.89 crore for seven projects, Pratapgarh ₹16.23 crore for 12 projects and Fatehpur ₹9.50 crore for 10 projects.

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{{^usCountry}} Regional tourism officer Aparajita Singh said the projects would now be taken up for execution following administrative approval. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Regional tourism officer Aparajita Singh said the projects would now be taken up for execution following administrative approval. {{/usCountry}}

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Among the major works in Prayagraj are the development of an aarti site at Koteshwar Mahadev Temple ( ₹2.19 crore), beautification of Aindri Dham ( ₹1.27 crore), Durga Temple at Panchdevta in Soraon ( ₹1.82 crore), development of Bhadeshwar Mahadev Temple at Fatehpur Ghat ( ₹1.91 crore), tourism development at the ancient Bholegiri Temple ( ₹1.88 crore), development of Patharbadi Mahadev Temple at Jasra Chhidi ( ₹1.94 crore), beautification of Nishadraj Park at Shringverpur Dham ( ₹7.91 crore) and construction of a pathway to Ramchaura Ghat at Shringverpur Dham ( ₹9.70 crore).

In Pratapgarh, key projects include construction of a ghat and an automated bridge near the Sai river at Sachcha Baba Ashram ( ₹2.97 crore), tourism development of the Shiva Temple at Pawan Baba Ghat in Vishwanathganj ( ₹2.41 crore), Gauri Shankar Dham at Kunda’s Jahanabad ( ₹2.11 crore), Belha Devi temple at Chilbila ( ₹1 crore) and Durga Temple in Sarvjeet Block and Patti ( ₹1.78 crore).

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Kaushambi will witness construction of a Buddhist Theme Park ( ₹22.94 crore), a gate and complex at Kosam Inam village ( ₹23.95 crore), a Tourist Facilitation Centre ( ₹22.65 crore), eco-tourism development at Alwara Lake ( ₹4.41 crore), a modern Tourist Facilitation Centre ( ₹1.76 crore) and tourism development of the Sri Lankaram Buddha Vihar at Kosam Inam, Manjhanpur ( ₹1.46 crore).

In Fatehpur, projects include beautification of Moni Sarkar Panchvati Ashram at Dudvipu Kagar in Malwa block ( ₹98 lakh), tourism development of Devsthan Godhandev Virajman Temple at Godharauli ( ₹1.11 crore), beautification of Pasi Baba Temple at Kherila Sijauli in Jahanabad ( ₹99.28 lakh), tourism development of Siddhapeeth Sitaram Hanuman Temple at Gopal Nagar in Ayah Shah ( ₹97 lakh) and development of Maa Jwala Devi Temple at Bindki Nagar ( ₹94.39 lakh).

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Separately, the state government has sanctioned ₹73.60 lakh for the renovation of the nearly 200-year-old Raghavendra Temple at Barav village in Karachhana tehsil.