Pro-Khalistani message circulated in Lucknow through recorded calls

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 09:13 PM IST
LUCKNOW Security agencies in UP were put on alert after a Pro-Khalistani message was circulated through voice messages sent to cell phones of several journalists and other people in Lucknow on Friday, said police. UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) sleuths were probing the matter and trying to trace the people behind it.

Police officials said it seemed to be an attempt to disturb the law and order situation in UP and the country before Independence Day. They said similar voice messages from numbers of other countries were circulated in the run-up to Independence Day last year.

ATS inspector general (IG) of police GK Goswami said multiple people had complained about receiving such recorded voice messages from different overseas numbers. Cyber experts had been put on the job to trace the people behind it, he added.

A senior police official said at least 30 journalists reported receiving similar calls from different numbers. He asked the journalists and other people who received such messages to share the details with the police so that all information could be accumulated for investigation.

In 2020, a recorded voice message with an objectionable comment on flag hoisting by the prime minister on August 15 as well as about the country’s unity and integrity was circulated in Lucknow on August 8 and 9.

The Lucknow police had registered an FIR against unidentified people under IPC Sections 505(1)(b), 153-A, 153-B, 124-A, 295-A and 298.

