others

Promote Phulkari artisans, says Punjabi University

Phulkari training centres to produce artisans is a project that can revive traditional handicraft of Punjab
By HT Correspondent, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 01:13 AM IST
Phulkari can be way to empower women who are traditional artisans, Punjabi University Women Studies Centre says. (HT Photo)

Punjabi University’s Women Studies Centre completed a project that the Centre for Women Development, New Delhi, had assigned to it on ‘Phulkari: Reviving and Sustaining the Traditional Handicraft of Punjab’. Ritu Lehal, director of the Centre in the varsity, said four Phulkari training centres at Thuha, Sheikhpura, Sular and Rorgarh villages of Patiala District were chosen for this project. “For ensuring the survival and sustenance of Phulkari, artisans must be motivated and promoted by the Central government in both infrastructure and monetary support.”

