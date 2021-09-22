Promote Phulkari artisans, says Punjabi University

Punjabi University’s Women Studies Centre completed a project that the Centre for Women Development, New Delhi, had assigned to it on ‘Phulkari: Reviving and Sustaining the Traditional Handicraft of Punjab’. Ritu Lehal, director of the Centre in the varsity, said four Phulkari training centres at Thuha, Sheikhpura, Sular and Rorgarh villages of Patiala District were chosen for this project. “For ensuring the survival and sustenance of Phulkari, artisans must be motivated and promoted by the Central government in both infrastructure and monetary support.”

