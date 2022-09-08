Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Properties of 79 gangsters seized in Kanpur zone

Updated on Sep 08, 2022 11:38 PM IST

These properties were seized in the last 160 days as a part of a special drive launched by the zonal police

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur

Police seized properties of 79 gangsters valued at 234 crore in nine districts of Kanpur zone.

These properties were seized in the last 160 days as a part of a special drive launched by the zonal police. The maximum number of properties worth 121 crore were seized in Jhansi.

Properties include that of slain gangster Vikas Dubey and his associates in Kanpur Outer police area. Properties were valued at 68 crore.

ADG, Kanpur zone, Bhanu Bhaskar said that the SPs of all nine districts were given a target to initiate action against gangsters who had accumulated properties using money earned through illegal activities.

Apart from properties of Vikas Dubey, those of nine gangsters worth 11.27 crore in Kanpur Dehat were seized. Also properties of seven gangsters worth 4.41 crore in Etawah, 14 gangsters worth 20.90 crore in Farrukhabad, one gangster worth 29.30 crore, 32 gangsters worth 121 crore in Jhansi, five gangsters worth 2.39 crore in Jalaun, eight gangsters worth 6.11 crore in Lalitpur have been seized, he said.

