Properties of 79 gangsters seized in Kanpur zone

Police seized properties of 79 gangsters valued at ₹234 crore in nine districts of Kanpur zone.

These properties were seized in the last 160 days as a part of a special drive launched by the zonal police. The maximum number of properties worth 121 crore were seized in Jhansi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Properties include that of slain gangster Vikas Dubey and his associates in Kanpur Outer police area. Properties were valued at ₹68 crore.

ADG, Kanpur zone, Bhanu Bhaskar said that the SPs of all nine districts were given a target to initiate action against gangsters who had accumulated properties using money earned through illegal activities.

Apart from properties of Vikas Dubey, those of nine gangsters worth ₹11.27 crore in Kanpur Dehat were seized. Also properties of seven gangsters worth ₹4.41 crore in Etawah, 14 gangsters worth ₹20.90 crore in Farrukhabad, one gangster worth ₹29.30 crore, 32 gangsters worth ₹121 crore in Jhansi, five gangsters worth ₹2.39 crore in Jalaun, eight gangsters worth ₹6.11 crore in Lalitpur have been seized, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}