Property issue: Shots fired as two groups clash in Ambala

A man was injured after two groups clashed over a property dispute in Kadasan village under the limits of Shahzadpur police station of Ambala on Friday.

Gurnam Singh, a relative of the injured person, Kuldeep Singh, said that on August 26, a Naraingarh court had ruled in his favour about a land measuring 6 marlas on which he was constructing a house in 2016, but stopped after a plea in court by the other party.

“On the same day, at least 30-40 men attacked us near our plot and we ran to save our lives. While running to a safe spot, Vishal Gondi, who possessed a weapon, attacked Kuldeep near the bus stop. While leaving, he also fired in the air. We took him to the Shahzadpur community health centre, from where he was referred to the Panchkula civil hospital,” Singh told the police.

An FIR was lodged under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and others of the Indian Penal Code and under the Arms Act against 12 men.

Sub-inspector Ram Bhaj, the investigating officer in the case, said that only Kuldeep received injuries on several body parts and was said to be stable at the Panchkula hospital.