Property tax: September 30 last day to avail 10% rebate; Ludhiana MC offices to remain open today

Even as September 30 is the last date to submit the property tax with a 10% rebate for 2021-22, over 1.47 lakh Ludhiana residents are yet to clear their dues
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON SEP 26, 2021 01:55 AM IST
The Ludhiana MC officials stated that residents can also avail of a 10% rebate on submission of water-sewer user charges till September 30. (Representative photo)

The municipal corporation (MC) suvidha kendras remained open in all four zonal offices to facilitate the residents on Saturday and will also remain open on Sunday. The MC officials stated that residents can also avail of a 10% rebate on submission of water-sewer user charges till September 30.

As per the officials, around 1,700 property owners submitted the tax return on Saturday, out of which over 1,150 residents submitted the return in Suvidha Kendras, while others submitted the tax online. The MC recovered 1.35 crore as property tax on Saturday.

MC superintendent Vivek Verma stated that there is confusion among the residents that a 10% rebate can be availed on submission of property tax by November end under the one-time settlement policy floated by the state government for property tax. However, there is no extension in the rebate period for the current year and it can only be availed till September 30.

Apart from submitting the tax returns at MC Suvidha Kendras, the residents can also pay the tax online at mcludhiana.gov.in, said Verma. No rebate will be provided and no penalty will be imposed on the payment of tax till December 31.

However, a 10% penalty will be imposed on payment from January 1, 2022, till March 31. The penalty will increase to 20% along with 18% annual interest on payment after March 31.

