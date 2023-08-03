Proposal for six new development blocks in Prayagraj

To ensure a balanced development in the district and enhance facilities in rural areas, six new development blocks have been proposed in the district, said district officials.

An aerial view of Prayagraj. (File photo)

To assess the actual condition of these development blocks, the district development officer (DDO) has asked all the block development officers (BDOs) to submit their reports by August 30 after a proper survey, they added.

A letter will be sent to the government on the basis of the survey report’s findings.

Officials shared that District Panchayat president VK Singh had proposed to the district administration officers for making six new blocks in the district following which the exercise is being undertaken.

It is worth mentioning that Prayagraj presently has a total of 23 development blocks.

But some of these blocks of the district have grown too big, while parts of some of the blocks have been cut off and included in the urban limits over the years. As a result, the number of village panchayats too has decreased.

In view of these changes and the adverse impact that these were having on the development of the areas concerned, the District Panchayat president had proposed to the officers to make six new blocks. On his demand, DDO Bholanath Kanaujia asked the BDOs of these areas to submit the report of the survey.

The six new blocks for which the demand has been raised are Janghai Bazaar to be carved out of Handia, Saidabad, Pratappur and Dhanupur; Balipur to be carved out of Saidabad and Dhanupur; existing Chaka block— parts of which have been added to the city limits— to be expanded by including in it parts of Chaka, Karachhana and Kaundhiara; Khiri from areas of Manda, Meja and Koraon besides Naribari to be carved out from Shankargarh, Jasra and Koraon.

There is also talk of making Baraut as a new block by including areas of Naribari, Handia, Saidabad, Pratappur and Dhanupur.

District Panchayat president VK Singh confirmed the move and said that a large part of Chaka has become part of the city and in such a situation, there is a need to add new gram panchayats here.

Likewise, the Handia block is getting huge and it can be divided into several parts to speed up the development works there, he added.

On the issue, DDO Bhola Nath Kanaujia says that the survey report on the proposal has been sought. Further action will be considered on the basis of the reports that are to be submitted by BDOs by August 30.

