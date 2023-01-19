Proposals worth 13,422 cr received at Aligarh investors summit

Investment proposals worth ₹13,422 crore were received from 303 investors during the district level investors summit held at Aligarh on Tuesday. Also, during the summit, the new Transport Nagar for Aligarh was inaugurated for which plots would be allotted through lottery system.

Minister of state for basic education and MLA from Atrauli in Aligarh, Sandeep Singh said that more than the estimated investment proposal was the outcome of investor-friendly policies of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and better law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

District level investors summits are being organised all over the state in run-up to the Global Investors Summit to be held in Lucknow next month. In an event organised on Tuesday at the newly inaugurated Habitat Centre in Aligarh, 303 investors submitted proposals worth ₹13,422 crore.

“The investment proposal of more than ₹13,000 crore is an outcome of confidence generated amongst investors because of investor-friendly policies of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The improved law and order situation in the last 6 years and better image of UP has further increased the investors’ trust in Uttar Pradesh state,” claimed the minister.

“The state government is offering single window clearance for NOC required by those intending to invest and establish industry in the state. During roadshows organised for investment, we got feedback that UP is now a changed state for good. Development is the agenda of Uttar Pradesh of having a population of 25 crore,” stated the minister. Member of Parliament from Aligarh Satish Gautam said that the Global Investors Summit would be organised in Lucknow from February 10 to 12. “Aligarh was known for its lock industry, but now it would be known for its defence corridor. Aligarh is now growing as an investment hub,” said the BJP MP. Commissioner Aligarh division Navdeep Rinwa, and district magistrate Indra Vikram Singh applauded the investors.

During the event, the new Transport Nagar was inaugurated. Vice chairman of Aligarh Development Authority Atul Vats informed that registration for land allotment at new Transport Nagar would begin from February 18 and conclude on March 17. The land price has been kept at ₹16,000 per square metre and allotment would be through a lottery system for plots of lands of varied measurements. In the first phase, allotment would be for transporters, truck operators, repair shops, godown, food outlets, restaurants, hotels and guest houses. The Transport Nagar is to have a park, CNG petrol pump, charging points for electric vehicles, and a community toilet.