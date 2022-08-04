Protest Against Moharram Gate: UP MLA’s father refuses to end sit-in
The protest against a temporary gate put up by Muslims during Moharram month continued at the Kunda tehsil in Pratapgarh on Thursday, with Uday Pratap Singh, father of Kunda MLA Raja Bhaiyya, refusing to end the stir until his demand was met.
Condition of Uday Pratap, 89, who belongs to the Bhadri estate of Pratapgarh, deteriorated on Wednesday night as the octogenarian refused food and medicines too. A team from Kunda’s community health centre was rushed for a medical examination, in which Uday Pratap’s blood pressure readings were lower than normal, officials said.
District Magistrate Nitin Bansal, superintendent of police, Satpal Antil and other senior officials of the district also reached the spot on Wednesday night to placate Uday Pratap, who however refused to budge from his stand. He however, later had his dinner and medicine but refused to lift his stir, that continued on Thursday, when Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, Adhivakta Sangh and traders also joined in his support.
“I will continue with the sit-in, till the temporary gate is removed,” said Uday Pratap, whose father Raja Bajrang Bahadur Singh was the founder vice-chancellor of Pant Nagar Agriculture University and later the second governor of Himachal Pradesh state.
-
PMC initiates third-party quality audit of 640 Pune roads
Amid complaints from residents about appalling state of roads, Pune Municipal Corporation has initiated a process to carry out a third-party audit of construction quality of 640 roads identified under the Defect Liability Period (DLP). According to officials, PMC has in the first phase collected information about roads that come under DLP. These roads are mostly located in nine wards of PMC including Aundh-Baner, Shivajinagar-Ghole road, Kothrud-Bavdhan, Warje-Karvenagar, Hadapsar-Mundhwa, Wanowrie-Ramtekadi, Kondhwa-Yeolewadi, Kasba-Vishraumbaug and Bibwewadi.
-
Filling Allahabad University teachers’ posts reserved for EWS aspirants proving tough
Allahabad University is struggling to fill the posts of professors and associate professors reserved for economically weaker section candidates. Same is the case of candidates vying for the post of professors. If one takes case of Allahabad University, recently the recruitment process of teachers has been completed in 11 subjects. In nine of them, there were four posts of professor under EWS quota and all four remained vacant.
-
PWD clerk in UP found dead inside office, wife suspects foul play
A junior clerk at the Public Works Department office was found dead inside her husband Vipin's' office, opposite the Raj Bhavan under Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on Wednesday midnight. The clerk's wife Sapna Singh, alleged foul play and has accused two other clerks of the same department of being involved in her husband Vipin's death. The junior clerk, Vipin Singh's body was found inside the administration wing of PWD headquarters.
-
New Azamgarh of new UP is on development path, says Yogi
VARANASI Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused the previous governments of neglecting Azamgarh and said now the “new Azamgarh of new Uttar Pradesh” was on the path of development with his government ensuring progress of the region. Adityanath was in Azamgarh for the first time after winning parliamentary bypolls, on the seat left by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, to lay foundation stone/inaugurate 50 development projects worth about ₹145 crore.
-
Man arrested for ordering marijuana from US
Mumbai A man from Bhandup (West) was arrested by Mumbai customs officials for allegedly ordering and accepting the delivery of high-quality marijuana from California, United States via cargo courier. The accused, Ansar Rustam Changal, had ordered the drug using the Aadhaar card details of another person Abhishekh Jaiswal. He further admitted that he similarly ordered and accepted the delivery of the imported marijuana in the past as well.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics