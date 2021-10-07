Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Protest against steel price hike in Ludhiana
others

Protest against steel price hike in Ludhiana

Published on Oct 07, 2021 02:38 AM IST
Industrialists protesting against steel price hike at the cycle market in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The industrial organisations of the city staged a protest at the cycle market over the unprecedented steel price hike.

Fastener Manufacturer Association of India, All Industries Trade Forum, Federation of Punjab Small Industries Association (FOPSIA), and Fastener Suppliers Association of India organised the protest.

The public and private steel plants have increased steel prices by around 6,000 per tonne in the last eight days. Following the large production, the state’s secondary steel plants also increased the ingot prices from 43,800 to 49,500 in the last 10 days.

In the last year, the price of steel has increased to around 20,000 per tonne. The protesters said the main reason behind the increase is the cartel of Indian steel companies formed under the name of the Indian Steel Alliance. Shockingly, the government steel companies are also a part of this cartel, they added.

The government of India and the steel ministry are silent on the issue due to their vested interests, said FOPSIA president Badish Jindal.

RELATED STORIES

The industrialists alleged that local steel furnaces and rolling mills are working under the cartel and keep on changing the prices every hour as per their requirements.

These price manipulations are throwing Indian MSMEs out of export competition, and the industries are failing to fulfil the long-term contracts with suppliers. The industrialists said they will intensify the strike if the prices are not reduced.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Upset’ over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Ludhiana farmer ends life

Potholed Noorwala road: Ludhiana NGO accuses PWD officials of apathy

Ludhiana: 7 juvenile home inmates booked for smuggling tobacco items

Ludhiana: En route to court, snatcher escapes from police custody
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP