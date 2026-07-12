Protest at Jantar Mantar demanding release of Noida workers’ agitation accused

New Delhi: A protest by activists, student leaders and others was held at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, demanding the release of people arrested in connection with a workers’ agitation in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, this April over better wages that had turned violent.

Protest at Jantar Mantar organised by a human rights advocacy group – Campaign for the Release of Workers and Activists of Noida (CaRWAN) – on Saturday. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo)

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The protest was organised by a human rights advocacy group – Campaign for the Release of Workers and Activists of Noida (CaRWAN) – marking three months since the arrest. Protesters held placards and photographs of those arrested, alleging the arrests were “illegal and baseless”.

“The UP police’s 4,000 pages of four charge sheets are a bundle of lies. The allegations are baseless, backed by zero evidence,” alleged Keshav Anand, a member of CaRWAN and brother of an accused arrested by the UP police.

The factory workers’ protest began on April 10 in Noida’s Phase 2 industrial area after the Haryana government raised wages for unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers by 35%. The protest remained largely peaceful from April 10 to 12 but turned violent on April 13.

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{{^usCountry}} Several people were arrested, and a few among them have been charged under the National Security Act (NSA), with UP police stating the accused attempted to “disturb public order”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several people were arrested, and a few among them have been charged under the National Security Act (NSA), with UP police stating the accused attempted to “disturb public order”. {{/usCountry}}

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Naureen, a member of the Revolutionary Workers’ Party of India (RWPI), said the workers’ demands were genuine. “At a time of inflation, and the price of gas cylinders has seen an unprecedented hike, the workers were just asking for an increase in minimum wage, double payment for overtime, and dignity at the workplace,” Naureen said.

Members of various organisations, including the All India Student Association (AISA), the Student Federation of India (SFI), the All India Students Federation (AISF), the Progressive Artists’ League, and others, were present at the protest.

Following the protest, the UP government hiked the wages at Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad for unskilled workers from ₹11,313 to ₹13,690, semi-skilled from ₹12,445 to ₹15,059, and skilled from ₹13,940 to ₹16,868.