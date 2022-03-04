Protest for online exams at AU: Three students detained, 4 suspended for disrupting varsity functioning

The Allahabad University (AU) witnessed a large protest by student leaders, once again on Thursday. The entire Arts faculty campus and the surrounding area was turned into a fortress with additional police force deployed in and around AU. Police also used mild force to disperse the agitating students who were demanding that annual exams be held online.

As the day began and the university authorities started interviewing candidates for recruitment of teachers at the AU guest house, a large number of students arrived at the main gate of the guest house and tried to disrupt the interviews. Soon, a heavy police force was called, who then chased away the students.

However, the agitated student leaders arrived at the Arts faculty campus and blocked the road in front of the central library gate of AU. Another group of student leaders along with students moved from one department to another, asking the staff to close the departments.

Likewise, a large number of students also entered the central library and asked students present in the reading hall to vacate the library.

Getting the news of the pandemonium, a large posse of police was called to the Arts faulty campus. The officers first tried to convince the student leaders to call off their agitation, but when the same failed to have any impact, they used mild force and chased away the protesting students. Some of the students allegedly got injured in the chaos.

Police also detained some student leaders from the site. The student leaders, while being taken away in a police van, were heard appealing to fellow students to continue the protest but in a peaceful manner.

Meanwhile, the AU administration suspended four students on charge of disrupting the selection committee proceedings and peace on the campus. “The students suspended by the university administration include Abhinav Dwivedi (MA-II), Hari Om Tripathi (MSc-II), Adarsh Singh Bhaduria (BA-II) and Ajay Singh (LLM-II). These students have been suspended with immediate effect. They have been asked to report to the proctor’s office on March 10 along with their parents, explaining why they should not be expelled from AU,” informed AU proctor Prof Harsh Kumar.

“We have detained three student leaders who were protesting at the Arts faculty campus of AU for disturbing peace”, said CO (Colonelganj), Ajeet Kumar Chauhan.