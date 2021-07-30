Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Protest in Barnala over adding more sections to cheating case

On Tuesday, a month after her 23-year-old husband Lovepreet Singh, was found dead under mysterious circumstances, Beant Kaur, 21, who is in Canada on study visa since August 2019, was booked under Section 420 (cheating) on the complaint of her in-laws
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 01:12 AM IST
A SIT will now probe the matter. (HT Photo)

Barnala Locals and members of farmer unions blocked the Bathinda-Chandigarh national highway in Dhanaula, seeking the addition of more sections in a cheating case.

On Tuesday, a month after her 23-year-old husband Lovepreet Singh, was found dead under mysterious circumstances, Beant Kaur, 21, who is in Canada on study visa since August 2019, was booked under Section 420 (cheating) on the complaint of her in-laws. However, the protesters were seeking section 306 (abetment to suicide) and other Sections of the IPC in the FIR.

Dhanaula police station in-charge Harsimranjit Singh said that the family has been asked to give more proof before they could implicate members of her family. “A SIT will probe the matter and the relevant sections will be added on the basis of a viscera report,” said the SHO.

Lovepreet’s father Balwinder Singh of Khote Gobindpura village claimed that he had spent 25 lakh on her studies, but his son Lovepreet was upset as she did not take him abroad as promised and eventually stopped communicating with him.

