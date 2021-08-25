Protest only against BJP leaders, don’t lose focus, SKM tells farmers

Patiala The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday reiterated that its protest against leaders, MPs and MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will continue, and other parties were not its focus.

“The BJP is our main target. We can’t compare other political parties with it. I request farmers to stop agitating against other parties’ leaders. This only benefits the BJP,” said SKM leader, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, who was in Patiala with another SKM leader, Darshan Pal.

Pal said people can question leaders of other parties in a democratic manner instead of holding protest against them. “Our call is to boycott BJP leaders and we will stick to it only,” he added.