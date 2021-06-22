Protest over re-opening of Jallianwala Bagh

The family members of Jallianwala Bagh massacre victims here on Monday held a protest demanding the reopening of the historic garden.

The Bagh, which was closed for restoration work around two years ago, remained out of bounds for visitors, including the family members of those who fell to the bullets of British soldiers commanded by General Reginald Dyer on April 13, 1919.

Jallianwala Bagh Shaheed Parivar Samiti president Mahesh Behal, whose grandfather Hari Ram was killed in the massacre, said, “It’s been nearly two years since the site was closed on the pretext of renovation. Thousands of people visit Amritsar, especially to Golden Temple, every day, but they are not allowed to visit the Jallianwala Bagh. When people visit the historic site, it gives peace to the souls of those who were brutally killed.”

Another member of the Samiti, Tek Chand, said, “We will intensify our protest if the garden is not reopened in the coming days.”

Reportedly, most of the renovation work of the site has been completed and awaits inauguration. Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial Trust member and Rajya Sabha MP Shwait Malik said, “The monument is all set to be inaugurated. I have already talked to the deputy commissioner in this regard. But the Covid-19 guidelines do not permit opening of the monument.”

He said, “As soon as we get the permission, the Bagh will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually.”