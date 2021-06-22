Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Protest over re-opening of Jallianwala Bagh
others

Protest over re-opening of Jallianwala Bagh

The historic garden, which was closed for restoration work around two years ago, remained out of bounds for visitors, including the family members of those who fell to the bullets of British soldiers commanded by General Reginald Dyer on April 13, 1919
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 01:10 AM IST
Kin of Jallianwala Bagh massacre victims protesting against the delay in its reopening in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The family members of Jallianwala Bagh massacre victims here on Monday held a protest demanding the reopening of the historic garden.

The Bagh, which was closed for restoration work around two years ago, remained out of bounds for visitors, including the family members of those who fell to the bullets of British soldiers commanded by General Reginald Dyer on April 13, 1919.

Jallianwala Bagh Shaheed Parivar Samiti president Mahesh Behal, whose grandfather Hari Ram was killed in the massacre, said, “It’s been nearly two years since the site was closed on the pretext of renovation. Thousands of people visit Amritsar, especially to Golden Temple, every day, but they are not allowed to visit the Jallianwala Bagh. When people visit the historic site, it gives peace to the souls of those who were brutally killed.”

Another member of the Samiti, Tek Chand, said, “We will intensify our protest if the garden is not reopened in the coming days.”

Reportedly, most of the renovation work of the site has been completed and awaits inauguration. Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial Trust member and Rajya Sabha MP Shwait Malik said, “The monument is all set to be inaugurated. I have already talked to the deputy commissioner in this regard. But the Covid-19 guidelines do not permit opening of the monument.”

He said, “As soon as we get the permission, the Bagh will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Son surprises parents with a visit, video is melting hearts

Anand Mahindra mesmerised by British artist’s Gulon Mein Rang Bhare rendition

From chhole bhature to Shavasana: Zomato’s Yoga Day tweet may leave you giggling

Nintendo replies to kid’s request of creating a non-binary Pokémon, wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP