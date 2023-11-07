Protesting contractual workers of U.P. 112 detained on 2nd day of protest

LUCKNOW Female contractual workers continued their protest outside U.P. 112 office in Arjunganj under Sushant Golf City police station jurisdiction on Tuesday. The peaceful protest, which began on Monday, turned chaotic as police detained several female workers, prompting them to block the traffic on the main road of Shaheed Path.

Protesting contractual workers were detained by cops on Tuesday. (X/Akhilesh Yadav)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior officers, including deputy commissioner of police (South) Vineet Jaiswal and assistant deputy commissioner of police (Central) Manish Singh, reached the protest site, along with female officers, to carry out the detentions.

Reacting swiftly to the police’s actions, former chief minister and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter, sharing a picture of a letter he received from the protesting workers. In his first tweet, he slammed the government, saying, “... Even before meeting the CM, the sisters and daughters who sat in the cold all night and made their demands were taken into custody in the morning. The true form of BJP’s worship of women is ‘Nari Bandhan’ (an apparent pun on Nari Shakti Vandan Bill).”

The letter to Yadav outlined the workers’ demands, which include an increase in their monthly salaries from ₹12,000 to ₹18,000, two paid holidays per month, one government holiday per month, and job security. In his second tweet, Yadav shared a video of the police detaining the female workers and wrote, “Those who talk about giving reservations to women are giving them detainment. Have those who changed the name changed the name of ‘Reservation’ to ‘Hirasat’?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking on the issue, a protesting woman said, “We have been sacked without any notice as we were not listening to their demands.” To push their demands, the protesters sat outside throughout the night, with several of them using their mobile torches after street lights were turned off.

The protesting workers, who are communication specialists at U.P. 112, are expressing their frustration over potential job losses due to changing outsourcing companies. The protest persisted even after ADG U.P. 112, Ashok Singh, assured the protesters that their jobs would not be lost.

“No call taker has been removed,” ADG U.P. 112 Ashok Singh reassured. “They have had some misunderstandings, and negotiations are ongoing. Up until now, call takers were hired in U.P. 112 through Tech Mahindra company. After the contract ended on November 3, ‘We Win’ company is responsible for the work.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, “Call takers are now skilled workers and will not lose their jobs. According to the rules of the U.P. government, call takers are considered skilled workers, and there is no issue within the U.P. 112 system. We are in communication with the call takers, and any misunderstandings will be resolved.”

PIC 1 & 2: Contractual workers staged a sit-in protest outside U.P. office all throughout the night to push their demands. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

PIC 3: Protesting contractual workers were detained by cops on Tuesday. (Akhilesh Yadav/X)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON