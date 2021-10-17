Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Protests erupt in Ludhiana against killing of SC man at Singhu border
others

Protests erupt in Ludhiana against killing of SC man at Singhu border

Various Hindu organisations staged a protest against the brutal killing of a Scheduled Caste (SC) man near Singhu border, at Chaura Bazaar in Ludhiana on Saturday
Several Hindu organisations staged protest against killing of an SC man at Singhu border near Delhi, in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Oct 17, 2021 12:23 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Various Hindu organisations staged a protest against the brutal killing of a Scheduled Caste (SC) man near Singhu border, at Chaura Bazaar on Saturday. Demanding strict action, the organisations burnt the effigy of the accused.

Members of the Akhil Bhartiya Shivsena Rashtrawadi and the Hindu Shakti Morcha marched to the Chaura Bazaar and staged a protest.

Rohit Sahni, district head, Hindu Shakti Morcha, said, “There was no evidence that the victim was trying to desecrate the holy book, but members of the Nihang community brutally killed him and hanged the body from the barricade.” He demanded stern action against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Flesh trade racket busted in Ludhiana, six arrested

Young trader kills self over business losses in Baghpat

Assam to form religious tourist circuit of places travelled by spiritual guru

Historic Bharat Milap in Varanasi leaves audience spellbound
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP