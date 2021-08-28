Provide medicines to black fungus patients, demand kin

Attendants of patients admitted to Black Fungus Ward in the department of Ayurveda, Sir Sundar Lal Hospital BHU, staged a demonstration at the office of chief medical officer, Varanasi and demanded that free medicines be given to patients, on Friday. They also submitted a memorandum at the public relations office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi.

Till three days ago free medicines were being given to in-house patients, when the facility was withdrawn.

The CMO has assured attendants of patients that he would take steps required to ensure free availability of medicines.

Rakesh Pandey, an attendant of a patient, said that patients of black fungus were being given free medicines till three days ago. Suddenly, they were asked to buy medicines from medical stores. As a result, they are forced to buy medicines from medical stores for the last three days.

When they spoke to medical superintendent Prof KK Gupta, he expressed helplessness, citing that there was a fund crunch and huge medicine bills were already pending. He has submitted the bills to the district administration. When bills are cleared and funds are made available to buy medicine for black fungus, the medicines would be given to patients. He asked them to contact the chief medical officer Dr VB Singh, said Pandey.

Shweta Kesari, an attendant, said that they have to spend a huge amount buying medicines from medical stores.

Attendants also submitted a memorandum at the public relations office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Office in-charge Shivsharan Pathak said that a letter has been written to the district magistrate in this regard. He has been told to look into the matter and take steps required to ensure availability of medicines for black fungus patients. Pathak also spoke to SSL Hospital BHU medical superintendent KK Gupta.