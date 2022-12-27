PRSU cracks down on 270 affiliated colleges for mass copying

Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University has taken action against 270 of its affiliated colleges over incidents of mass copying.

The examination committee of PRSU after considering the cases has debarred 15 colleges for two years and 28 colleges for one year from being made centres of its semester examination including those set to be held from the first week of January 2023, informed university officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, a fine of ₹1.5 lakh each has also been imposed on these 43 colleges, they added.

There are 52 affiliated colleges in the Prayagraj division which have also been warned over this very issue and fined ₹1.5 lakh each. At the same time, 76 other colleges have been warned and a penalty of ₹1 lakh has been imposed on them. Similarly, along with issuing warnings, a fine of ₹75,000 has also been imposed on another 99 affiliated colleges too. All these colleges will have to now also give an undertaking to the university that they will not indulge in any such activity in future.

Out of 27,220 candidates found guilty of mass cheating during past semester exams of the university, 23,840 are now appearing in the exams being conducted by the varsity (especially for them) from December 23 to December 27.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Data shows that most of the students caught cheating in 2021-22 semester exams were BSc students followed by their BA and BCom counterparts. A total of 392 colleges were made centres for the examination of the year 2021-22 session. Out of these, mass copying was detected in 270 centres. Of these, 160 colleges are in Prayagraj, 40 in Fatehpur, 32 in Kaushambi and 38 in Pratapgarh, the officials added.

Vice-chancellor of PRSU Prof Akhilesh Kumar Singh confirmed the action against 270 affiliated colleges and said that the crackdown was part of the varsity of zero tolerance towards copying while working according to the instructions received from the Uttar Pradesh government.

“The University administration has taken several steps to ensure fair and cheating-free examinations in the university and all its affiliated colleges. Arrangements are in place for continuous and surprise inspection in all the examination centres through CCTV and with the help of a well embellished control room equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and active flying squads having male and female members,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Prayagraj-based University, formerly known as Allahabad State University, is among the newest state universities of Uttar Pradesh set up in 2016. The university has a total of 652 colleges affiliated to it including 339 colleges in Prayagraj, 75 in Kaushambi, 75 in Fatehpur and 163 in Pratapgarh district. There are a total of around 4.18 lakh students enrolled in the colleges and the varsity.