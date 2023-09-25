PRSU’s 6th Convocation: Start courses related to defence corridor, says governor

Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday said that Uttar Pradesh has got a big gift in the form of the defence corridor and now related courses should be started in all universities of Uttar Pradesh. She said in the coming three to four years, this would result in state universities producing professionals suitable for related fields able to take up jobs and make use of the employment opportunities that would arise thanks to the defence corridor.

UP governor Anandiben Patel speaking at PRSU’s convocation function in Prayagraj on Monday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The governor was speaking at the 6th Convocation function of Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, Prayagraj held on its campus in Naini on Monday.

Presiding over the ceremony, Patel said many mega companies have moved to India from China and along with this, investments are pouring into U.P. “Universities should consider these developments as an opportunity and prepare such courses which are employment-oriented and provide opportunities to the youth in new areas of employment being created in Uttar Pradesh,” she said.

Chairman of the governing body of the National Testing Agency, Prof Pradeep Kumar Joshi, was the chief guest. Addressing the passing out students, he said, “We all believe that money is necessary as a means of living, but it does not provide your life true meaning. You will have to find life’s true meaning yourself. Money is infinite—but you only have one life. When there is an exchange between something that is infinite, limitless and that which is only ‘one’ then the ‘one’ becomes priceless. Therefore, never sell yourself to money.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UP minister of state for higher education Rajni Tiwari as special guest at the ceremony said, “India has emerged as the fastest growing economy in the world. Through stellar efforts, countrymen representing diverse fields have hoisted the flag of India in many countries of the world. There has been a significant change in the perception of India in the eyes of the world in recent years,” she said.

PRSU vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Singh highlighted the achievements of the varsity and also shared its future plans.

The ceremony saw degrees being awarded to 1,42,482 students of UG, PG and professional courses during the ceremony. A total of 48.66% of the 92,611 degrees for UG courses were awarded to women students whereas in PG, out of 26,166, 58.37% of the degrees were awarded to women students. Similarly, out of 23,705 degrees for professional courses, 32.34% recipients were women.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gold medals were given to 47 meritorious students during the ceremony. Out of these, 32 gold medals were awarded to women students. In all, gold, silver and bronze medals were awarded to 161 meritorious students in the ceremony.

This time, the coveted Chancellor’s Medal was awarded to Jai Shankar Yadav of MCom during the ceremony. Five students were also awarded gold, silver and bronze medals for their performances in All-India sports competitions.

Free e-cart facility for easy movement on campus for the convenience of students on the state university campus was also inaugurated by the governor. In the first phase, two e-carts will be operated. The governor also inaugurated six newly constructed buildings (academic block, men’s hostel, guesthouse, learning resource and two blocks of staff accommodation for teachers and staff).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON