PSEB mid-term exams: Ludhiana teachers question question papers based on NAS test

The government school teachers and principals of the district have criticised the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) pattern of the papers of the ongoing Punjab School Education Board midterm examination for Classes 6 to 12.

They are questioning the content and the pattern of the question papers set by the state education department.

This is the first time that students don’t have to write answers to the questions but just tick the right option in their midterm examination.

The mid-term exams are based on the pattern of the National Achievement Survey (NAS) test, which will be held on November 12 this year.

A government school principal said, “This objective type paper is not going to help students in future especially, in case of languages. Earlier, when students wrote their answers, we could check their writing skills and spelling but, now they just have to choose an option. Students finish the two-hour exam in just 20-25 minutes.”

“The pattern is being followed to prepare the students for NAS, which will be conducted in November this year. The government wants to get a good ranking and highlight it as an achievement during the upcoming elections,” she added.

Teachers also accused the education department of not concentrating on the mainstream syllabus but rather preparing students for the NAS.

“What about the annual exams and the mainstream syllabus? All teachers are busy preparing the students for NAS. Students will get subjective questions in their annual exams unlike what they are preparing for,” said a government school teacher.

However, defending the pattern, Davinder Singh Chinna, nodal officer, the education department, said the department followed the NAS pattern to make students familiar with it so that they can solve the MCQs confidently while taking the actual exam.

“This pattern will also help students in the long run, especially during competitive exams,” he added.