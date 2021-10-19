PSPCL CMD post: 22 apply, shortlist of 3 to be out this week

Patiala A screening-cum-selection committee that Punjab chief secretary Anirudh Tiwari heads will meet this week to shortlist three names for the post of Punjab State power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) chairman-cum-managing director. The government has received 22 applications for the CMD post, which fell vacant on June 6, 2020, and IAS officer A Venu Prasad has had the charge since. The chief minister will take the final call on the appointment.

With issues like the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), higher tariff charge dogging the state, the government plans to scrap some PPAs that have higher fixed and variable costs. “The government is keen to take concrete action to bring down electricity tariff and to bring a White Paper on the PPAs to nail the wrong-doings,” a source told HT, adding that the government not only wanted to bring the White Paper, but to nail erring officials as well, sources claimed.

Apart from former CMD Baldev Singh Sran, director (distribution) DPS Grewal; chief engineer Damanjit Singh; former directors NK Sharma and VK Garg have also applied. Grewal is also considered a contender, as he had effectively resolved problems of industrial consumers, during his stint as Ludhiana chief engineer.

Principal secretary (power) KAP Sinha said, “Applications have been received and screeing-cum-shortlisting will be done this week. By next week, PSPCL will have a regular CMD.”