PSUs, autonomous bodies may soon be allowed to run UP Board schools

Public sector undertakings (PSUs) and autonomous bodies may soon be allowed to set up and operate schools affiliated with the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board), on the lines of the CBSE system. To facilitate this, the UP Board has submitted a proposal to the state government seeking amendments to its recognition regulations, board officials said.

UP Board headquarters (HT FILE PHOTO)

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The proposed changes aim to provide greater flexibility in land norms, keep the online recognition application portal open throughout the year, and promote institutional ownership of schools, said officials.

According to the proposal submitted by UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh, the amendments are aimed at reviving the school upgradation process for institutions that received recognition under earlier land norms but were unable to obtain higher-level recognition after the standards were revised. The proposal also seeks to promote ease of doing business in the education sector and expand the pool of institutions eligible to establish and operate schools.

At present, only registered societies, trusts and companies are eligible to establish and manage UP Board schools. Under the proposed amendments, recognition may also be granted to statutory bodies, autonomous organisations, public sector undertakings and local bodies for operating schools.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposal also offers relief to already recognised schools seeking to add new subjects or increase the number of sections. Such institutions would no longer be required to acquire additional land for expansion; instead, approval would be based on the availability of adequate classrooms and the necessary laboratory facilities within the existing campus. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposal also offers relief to already recognised schools seeking to add new subjects or increase the number of sections. Such institutions would no longer be required to acquire additional land for expansion; instead, approval would be based on the availability of adequate classrooms and the necessary laboratory facilities within the existing campus. {{/usCountry}}

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PHOTO: UP Board headquarters (HT File Photo)