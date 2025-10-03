Pt Chhannu Lal Mishra cremated; stream of visitors pay respects

Ministers, elected representatives, locals and prominent people visited the residence of celebrated vocalist Pt Chhannu Lal Mishra in Varanasi and paid tribute to him as his mortal remains reached here from Mirzapur, on Thursday. People paying tribute to classical vocalist pt Chhannu Lal Mishra in Varanasi (HT Photo)

Pt Mishra had breathed his last in Mirzapur on Thursday at 4:30 AM after a prolonged illness. His mortal remains were brought to his residence in Chhoti Gaibi area of Varanasi.

His last rites were performed with full state honors at Manikarnika Ghat on Thursday. His grandson, Rahul Mishra, lit the funeral pyre.

BJP regional president Dilip Patel, mayor Ashok Tiwari, cabinet minister Anil Rajbhar, minister of state Ravindra Jaishwal, minister of state Dr Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu, MLAs Dr Neelkanth Tiwari, Saurabh Srivastava, Dr Awadhesh Singh, T Ram, Sunil Patel, district president and MLC Hansraj Vishwakarma, BJP city unit president Pradeep Agrahari, MLC Dharmendra Rai, district panchayat chairperson Poonam Maurya and others paid their respects.

Pandit Channu Lal Mishra was born on August 3, 1936, in Harirpur village of Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh. He received his initial music training from his father Badri Prasad Mishra and later he went to Muzaffarpur in Bihar where he remained under tutelage of Ustad Abdul Ghani Khan of the Kirana Gharana. Then he had come to Varanasi and that had been his Karmabhumi till his last breath.