PU starts admission process for 22 PG vocational courses

PATNA: Patna University (PU) has commenced online process for taking admission in post-graduation vocational courses in the new academic session beginning from 2021, officials said on Thursday.

As per notification issued by PU, applications have been invited in 22 post-graduation (PG) diploma and degree courses including master in personnel management and industrial relations, M.Ed, LLM, master in rural studies, master in business administration, social work, computer application, women studies, journalism and mass communication, library and information science. On the other hand, PG diploma programmes include clinical psychology, applied criminology, human resources and development and yoga sciences.

The varsity has also invited applications for three undergraduate degree programmes including bachelor of library and information science, bachelor of fine arts and LLB.

The last date of filling online application form in November 20.

Anil Kumar, dean of students’ welfare, said, “Admission in PG vocational courses will be done through entrance exam, date of which will be announced next month. Appearing candidates are also eligible to fill admission form but they will have to submit their final marksheet before preparation of merit list.”

“Soon we will start admission in PG regular courses. The varsity is likely to announce final results of UG regular courses by end of this week. Following the result announcement, admission process for MSc, MCom and MA will commence”, he added.

PU takes admission in PG regular courses on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in their bachelor’s degree instead of conducting entrance exam.

UG spot round to begin on October 26

PU is gearing up to fill vacant 787 seats in various undergraduate courses through spot round from October 26.

Kumar said vacancy of seats will be displayed at respective colleges and candidates interested in admission can directly contact the college for their admission.

Spot round will take place at Patna Science college on October 26, BN College on October 27, Patna College on October 28, Vanijya Mahavidyalaya on October 29 and Magadh Mahila College on October 30.

PU has filled 3504 seats out of 4291 through three rounds of admission counselling conducted in September and early-October.

