Pulwama encounter: Police identify 4 slain militants as locals, fifth a Pak national

Four out of the five Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants killed in Pulwama encounter on Friday were locals while the fifth was a Pakistani national, police said on Saturday.

It was also revealed that an SLR rifle recovered from their possession, along with other weapons, had been snatched from the police in 2016.

The gunfight had broken out after a team of the police, 44 Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF launched a joint cordon-and-search operation in Pulwama’s Rajpora area on Thursday night, following a tip-off.

The operation soon turned into an encounter when the militants opened fire on the security personnel, killing one soldier and injuring another, an official had revealed.

The militants neutralised in the operation have been identified as Nishaz Hussain Lone alias Khitab, the district commander of LeT, Danish Manzoor Shiekh of Sathergund Kakapora, Amir Wagay of Hanjan Payeen, Mehran Manzoor of Jamalatoo, Srinagar, and Abu Rehan alias Tawheed of Pakistan.

Lone is believed to have been active since 2018.

“All five killed in Friday’s encounter were linked with the proscribed terror outfit LeT. As per police records, they were part of the groups involved in many terror crime cases and civilian atrocities,” a J&K police spokesperson said.

He said arms, ammunition and other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of the encounter, including an SLR rifle belonging to Jammu and Kashmir Police that was snatched by militants in 2016 from a guard.

“All recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.”

Army pays tribute to slain soldier

The Army on Saturday paid tributes to Havildar Kashiray Bammanalli, who was killed in the operation.

In a ceremony at BB Cantt, Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General DP Pandey paid homage to the gallant soldier.

“At around 00:25 am, during search and cordon operation in the village, the militants fired indiscriminately on the search party. Late Havildar Kashiray Bammanalli showed highest level of courage and valour by returning effective fire, in which he sustained a gunshot wound in the chest and was grievously injured. His bleeding was controlled with combat first aid, and he was immediately evacuated to 92 Base Hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries,” an army spokesperson said, adding that the soldier, aged 37, had joined the Army in 2006.

“He belonged to Ukkal village of B Bagewadi Tehsil, Vijayapura district in Karnataka, and is survived by his wife, daughter and a son.”