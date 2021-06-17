Punbus contractual staff to hold three-day strike

The Punjab Roadways/Punbus contractual employees’ union has announced a three-day strike starting from June 28 against the state government’s failure in regularising the staff and tightening noose around the transport mafia.

The employees’ association will stage a protest outside the residence of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in Patiala on June 29.

Addressing a press conference at the city bus stand on Wednesday, vice-president of the union, Satnam Singh said that the state government had vowed to regularise the contractual employees ahead of the 2017 assembly elections, but that promise is yet to be fulfilled.

“The government has given jobs to the sons of a few Congress MLAs, but the contractual employees that have been working for over a decade are struggling with their demands. The state also failed to improve the infrastructure and tighten the noose around the transport mafia, due to which the roadways is reeling under losses,” said Singh.

Union leaders Jaspal Sharma and Gurkirat Singh said the roadways is continuously running into losses due to the inefficient policies of the state government and few depots are even struggling to get fuel for their buses. Protests will also be held at all the bus stands across the state on June 25 and the staff will observe a three-day strike from June 28, they said.