Pune city reports 10 Covid deaths on Sunday

PUNE At least ten deaths due to Covid were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Sunday, while no deaths were reported in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune rural.

The district reported 474 new cases in 24 hours, according to the state health department.

This took the progressive cases to 3.88 lakh out of which 3.66 lakh recovered, 8,008 were declared dead and 13,872 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

The city reported 197 new cases taking the final toll to 198,599 and ten deaths which took the death toll to 4,524. PCMC reported 95 new cases taking the total count to 97,126 and the death toll stood at 1,316 and Pune rural reported 182 new cases which took the caseload to 92,794 and the death toll to 2,127.

The department reported that 1, 670 patients were discharged on Sunday taking the final count of such cases to over 19.29 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 95.19%. Also, 2,585 new cases in the state were reported taking the total to over 20.26 lakh. In addition, 40 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 52,323. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.52 %. Out of 1,46,17,168 laboratory samples 20,26,399 have been tested positive (13.86%) for Covid-19 until January 31. Currently, 190,232 people are in home quarantine and 2,294 people are in institutional quarantine.