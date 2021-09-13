Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune dams at full capacity; water discharge begins

By Namrata Devikar
UPDATED ON SEP 13, 2021 09:54 PM IST
PUNE With good rainfall in the catchment and ghat areas, dams across Pune are full with a continuous discharge of water on going.

Till Monday, Khadakwasla dam had discharged 4.87 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water as per officials from the water resources department.

HV Gunale, chief engineer, water resources, Pune division, said that all four dams are at capacity as of Monday.

“Khadakwasla, Temghar, Warasgaon and Panshet dams are at full capacity with 100 per cent water storage,” said Gunale.

“The dams collectively have 29.15 TMC wate,” said Gunale.

On Monday, the Panshet dam catchment area received 10 mm rainfall. Temghar has reported 30 mm rainfall, Warasgaon reported 14 mm and Khadakwasla reported 4 mm rainfall on Monday.

From June 1 till September 13, Khadakwasla reported 583 mm of rainfall, whereas Panshet reported 1,866 mm. Warasgaon reported 1,844 mm and Temghar reported 2,839 mm rainfall during this time.

As compared to 2020, between June 1 to September 13, Khadakwasla reported 994 mm rainfall and Panshet reported 2,160 mm rainfall. Warasgaon has reported 2,060 mm and Temghar reported 2,734 mm of rainfall during this time.

