Home / Cities / Others / Pune dist records 1,445 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
others

Pune dist records 1,445 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

PUNE Pune district recorded 1,445 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Friday, as per the state health department
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:10 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE Pune district recorded 1,445 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Friday, as per the state health department.

Four Covid-related deaths were also reported, all from the Pune city area.

With these new cases the district’s count went up to 4,06,752, of which 3,86,074 have recovered.

The death toll stands at 8,101. A total of 12,577 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

Pune city reported 765 new cases, which took its count to 2,07,736. With four deaths reported on Friday, the death toll went up to 4,573.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 368 new cases which took its progressive count to 1,01,507. The death toll stands at 1,328.

Pune rural reported 312 new cases which took its count to 97,509. No deaths were reported on Friday. The rural death toll stands at 2,151.

District reports 65% vaccination success rate

On Friday, the district reported a 65% vaccination success rate. However, Pune rural and PCMC reported a 37% and 42% vaccination success rate, respectively. PMC reported a vaccination rate higher than its target, with 116% of healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) getting the jab.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

No gunshot wounds on man who died during R-Day : Delhi, UP cops tell HC

Court asks police to ensure fair probe in Deep Sidhu’s case

Kejriwal arrives in Surat to a hero’s welcome: You people did a miracle, he tells residents

Andhra govt seeks to affiliate Venkateswara College with Andhra University; students and teachers hold protest

Of the 8,900 target beneficiaries, 5,742 beneficiaries got the vaccine, including 4,887 FLWs and 855 HCWs.

Also, 2,500 beneficiaries got the second dose of the vaccine. No case of adverse effects post vaccination was reported on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP