Pune District Court back to normal timings

The Pune District Court resumed operations with full quorum on Tuesday. According to the Pune Bar Association (PBA), 97 per cent of lawyers have been vaccinated and all courts in the district would remain functional. Since March, district courts have been operating at a reduced capacity, to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Till date the court was only hearing urgent and bail- related matters between 11am and 2pm.

The Mumbai high court had issued a circular directing all district courts in 11 districts in Maharashtra, including Pune, to resume normal functioning from September 7. The court canteen and bar rooms were open throughout the day on Tuesday.

PBA President Advocate Satish Mulik said, “PBA took a constant follow-up with over the functioning and a request was made to the Mumbai high court. Currently, 97% of lawyers in Pune have been vaccinated and of them, 58% have got both doses. However, corona still exists and we have appealed to the lawyers to maintain social distance and wear masks. Regular functioning will ensure speedy justice and ensure that the lawyers get back their livelihood.”