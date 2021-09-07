Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Pune District Court back to normal timings
others

Pune District Court back to normal timings

The Pune District Court resumed operations with full quorum on Tuesday
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 10:23 PM IST
HT Image

The Pune District Court resumed operations with full quorum on Tuesday. According to the Pune Bar Association (PBA), 97 per cent of lawyers have been vaccinated and all courts in the district would remain functional. Since March, district courts have been operating at a reduced capacity, to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Till date the court was only hearing urgent and bail- related matters between 11am and 2pm.

The Mumbai high court had issued a circular directing all district courts in 11 districts in Maharashtra, including Pune, to resume normal functioning from September 7. The court canteen and bar rooms were open throughout the day on Tuesday.

PBA President Advocate Satish Mulik said, “PBA took a constant follow-up with over the functioning and a request was made to the Mumbai high court. Currently, 97% of lawyers in Pune have been vaccinated and of them, 58% have got both doses. However, corona still exists and we have appealed to the lawyers to maintain social distance and wear masks. Regular functioning will ensure speedy justice and ensure that the lawyers get back their livelihood.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Modi govt selling public properties for a song: Maken

1 million fewer women than men vaccinated in Pune district

Ganesh festival: Traders claim business down by 50% as compared to last year

UP police security dept gets ISO certification
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP