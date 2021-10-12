Pune district records 331 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths on Monday

PUNE As of Monday, Pune district reported 331 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths due to the infection, as per the state health department,

This takes the progressive count to 1.14 million, of which 1.11 million have recovered. The death toll is 19,868 and 8,465 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation.

Pune rural reported 194 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 361,852. The death toll stands at 6,841 as 12 more deaths were reported on Monday.

Pune city reported 85 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the progressive count to 518,946. The death toll stood at 9,179 as no more death were reported on the day. PCMC reported 52 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 267,419. The death toll stands at 3,499 as no deaths were reported on Monday.

Pune also saw 72,502 vaccinations on the day as per CoWin dashboard on Monday.

Of the total of 11,217,503 vaccines administers so far, 7,432,311 are first doses and 3,785,192 are second doses. A total of 797 sites saw vaccinations on Monday, of which 614 afre government centres and 183 are private centres.