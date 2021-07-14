Pune district reports 1,188 fresh Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths

PUNE Pune district reported 1,188 fresh Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths in 24 hours on Wednesday. This takes the progressive count to 1.071 million, of which 1.036 million have recovered. The death toll is 17,799 with 17,389 active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Pune also saw 45,000 vaccinations on Wedneday.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 611 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the progressive count to 318,024. With three more deaths the death toll stands stood at 5,996.

Pune city reported 358 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 499,121. Eight deaths were reported on Wednesday, with which, the toll stands at 8,561. PCMC reported 219 new Covid-19 cases with which the progressive count went up to 254.124. Five deaths reported on Wednesday moved the toll to 2,994.

Pune also saw 45,359 vaccinations on the day as per the CoWin dashboard. Totally 5,375,696 vaccines have been administered, including 4,183,450 first dose and 1,192,246 second doses. A total of 355 vaccination sites conducted vaccinations of which 227 are government and 128 private.