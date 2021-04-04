Home / Cities / Others / Pune district reports 12,472 fresh Covid positive cases on Sunday
Pune district reports 12,472 fresh Covid positive cases on Sunday

PUNE Pune district reported 12,472 fresh Covid positive cases in 24 hours on Sunday, as per the state health department
By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 09:23 PM IST
Nine deaths were reported in the district, with three each in Pune rural, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), in the last 24 hours.

In the Pune district, there are a total of 5,76,758 Covid cases. Of this, 4,86,958 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 8,483 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 81,317 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 2,98,268 Covid cases and 4,782 deaths till Sunday. Whereas PCMC has reported 1,46,251 cases so far, and a total of 1,392 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural reported 1,32,239 total cases so far and 2,260 deaths due to Covid.

As per the state Health department, 27,508 patients were discharged on Sunday in Maharashtra taking the total to 25,22,823 in the State. The recovery rate in the state is 83.8%.

Across Maharashtra, 57,074 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Sunday and 222 deaths were reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.86%.

The state health department stated out of 2,05,40,111 laboratory samples, 30,10,597 have been tested positive till Sunday. That is 14.66% patients till Sunday.

Currently 22,05,899 people are in home quarantine and 19,711 people are in institutional quarantine.

