Pune district reports 455 new cases, 7 deaths

PUNE The district reported 455 new cases of Covid-19 and seven deaths on Thursday, according to the state health department.

At least five deaths were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and one each in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune rural.

The district has so far reported a total of 383,883 lakh Covid cases out of which 362,848 patients have recovered, 7,923 are reported dead and 13,112 are active cases.

PMC has so far reported 196,628 Covid cases and 4,466 deaths, while PCMC has reported 96,092 cases so far and a total of 1,303 deaths. Pune rural has reported 91,163 total cases and 2,116 deaths.

As per the state health department, 3,980 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 18,84,127 and the recovery rate is 94.79%.

Across Maharashtra, 2,886 new cases of Covid-19 and 52 deaths were reported on Thursday.

The case fatality rate in the state is 2.53%.

The state health department stated out of 1,40,19,188 laboratory samples, 20,00,878 have tested positive till Thursday i.e 14.27% patients.

Currently, 2,12,023 people are in home quarantine and 1,936 people are in institutional quarantine.