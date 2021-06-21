Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

Pune district reports 634 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths

PUNE Pune district reported 634 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths in 24 hours on Monday
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 11:25 PM IST
PUNE Pune district reported 634 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths in 24 hours on Monday. This takes the progressive count to 1.044 million. The total death toll stands at 16,491 with 16,827 active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment, or in home isolation. This is the second time since the second wave began this year that the district has reported fewer than 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases; 934 new cases were reported on June 7.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 339 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the progressive count to 3,04,532. With four more deaths, the death toll stands at 5,595.

Pune city reported 147 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the progressive count to 4,91,640. Six deaths reported on Monday takes the toll to 8,057. PCMC reported 148 new Covid-19 cases. The progressive count went up to 2,48,618. With no more deaths, the toll stands at 2,645.

The state reported 13,758 patients discharged and 5,733,215 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery. The recovery rate in the state is 95.89%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.98%. Currently, 6,71,685 people are in home quarantine and 4,472 people are in institutional quarantine.

