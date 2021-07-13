Pune district reports 831 fresh Covid-19 cases and five deaths in 24 hours

PUNE Pune district, on Monday, reported 831 fresh Covid-19 cases and five deaths in 24 hours.

This takes the district’s progressive count to 1.069 million, of which 1.034 million have recovered. The death toll stands at 17,772, with 16,925 active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment, or in home isolation.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 420 new Covid-19 cases, taking the progressive count to 316,985.

With five more deaths, the death toll stands at 5,989.

Pune city reported 207 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 498,510. The city reported no deaths on Monday, so the toll stands at 8,548.

PCMC reported 204 new Covid-19 cases, with which the progressive count went up to 253,725. No new deaths were reported, so the toll stands at 2,989.

Pune also saw only 38,896 vaccinations on the day as per the CoWin dashboard. A total of 5,251,609 doses were administered, of which 4,099,096 were first doses and 1,152,513 were second doses. A total of 316 sites conducted vaccinations, of which 195 were government sites and 121 were private.