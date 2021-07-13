Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Pune district reports 831 fresh Covid-19 cases and five deaths in 24 hours
others

Pune district reports 831 fresh Covid-19 cases and five deaths in 24 hours

PUNE Pune district, on Monday, reported 831 fresh Covid-19 cases and five deaths in 24 hours
By HTC
UPDATED ON JUL 13, 2021 12:00 AM IST
HT Image

PUNE Pune district, on Monday, reported 831 fresh Covid-19 cases and five deaths in 24 hours.

This takes the district’s progressive count to 1.069 million, of which 1.034 million have recovered. The death toll stands at 17,772, with 16,925 active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment, or in home isolation.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 420 new Covid-19 cases, taking the progressive count to 316,985.

With five more deaths, the death toll stands at 5,989.

Pune city reported 207 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 498,510. The city reported no deaths on Monday, so the toll stands at 8,548.

PCMC reported 204 new Covid-19 cases, with which the progressive count went up to 253,725. No new deaths were reported, so the toll stands at 2,989.

Pune also saw only 38,896 vaccinations on the day as per the CoWin dashboard. A total of 5,251,609 doses were administered, of which 4,099,096 were first doses and 1,152,513 were second doses. A total of 316 sites conducted vaccinations, of which 195 were government sites and 121 were private.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

This hilarious yet frightening scarecrow is leaving people amused. Watch

Apollo the rhino shows flock of guinea fowl how to relax. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP