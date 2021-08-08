Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune district’s positivity rate at 5.8%, Ah’nagar at 7%

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON AUG 08, 2021 09:54 PM IST
PUNE While the district administration has announced relaxations on Covid restrictions in the city, Pune district continues to report a much higher RTPCR positivity rate, despite the state average positivity rate falling further.

The state RTPCR positivity rate for the week between July 31 and August 6 is 3.4%. Pune district reported a RTPCR positivity rate of 5.8% for the same period.

Along with Pune, Ahmednagar is also becoming a district of concern, reporting an RTPCR positivity rate of 7.0%, the highest in the state for that week.

Experts have repeatedly said that the RTPCR positivity rate gives the right picture of the spread of the infection, as rapid antigen tests could give false negatives at times.

Pune’s RTPCR positivity at 5.8% is still a matter of concern. In Pune division, except Kolhapur which is at 3.4% and has the lowest RTPCR positivity, Satara is at 6.9%, Sangli at 6.1% and Solapur at 5.6%.

