Pune Ganesh mandals agree to no processions this year

PUNE Prominent Ganesh mandals in the city have committed to tone-down the annual Ganeshutsav and to ensure no processions were taken out during the festival.

No fresh applications for permissions to erect stalls, stages or other festival-related infrastructure will be accepted by the PMC or the police this year.

Permissions granted in 2019 stay in place for 2021.

A meeting with representatives of the Ganesh mandals and PMC office-bearers, including the mayor, was held on Thursday.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol and municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, along with police personnel were present.

The Ganesh festival will start on September 10, and end on September 19 this year.

Mayor Mohol said, “All Ganesh mandals promised to keep it down, like last year and only carry out religious programmes.”

Against the background of Covid-19, Ganesh mandals asked the PMC to give them any health information that they can distribute to the faithful.

One representative of a Ganesh mandal, requesting anonymity, said, “Last year, Pune was the first city which announced that there would be no Ganesh festival. This year, considering the chances of a third wave, mandals will behave more responsibly and help the authorities.”

No sale of idols on roads

Pune mayor Mohol said, “PMC has decided to allot land for sale of Ganesh idols on various grounds and in school premises in the city.” Like last year, citizens should immerse the idol at home. PMC will also provide mobile water tanks, area wise, where citizens can immerse the idols.